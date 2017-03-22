Longtime Charlotte reporter Glenn Counts joining WSOC

Longtime Charlotte reporter Glenn Counts is joining WSOC, the station announced Tuesday.
Counts, known for his reporting on courts and criminal cases, will become a senior reporter for the station at the end of April, WSOC said.
For decades, Counts was a reporter for WCNC, where he started in 1988. He was respected for his ability to gain deep sources in the city’s criminal justice system.
Counts took a buyout from WCNC last year, as the station offered buyouts to staffers 55 and older with at least 15 years of experience at the station.
