Local

March 23, 2017 6:06 AM

Middle School student, age 13, caught with knife on campus

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A 13-year-old student is being referred to Juvenile Services in Cabarrus County after police say he brought a knife to school, reports the Independent Tribune of Cabarrus County.

It happened Monday at C.C. Griffin Middle School, it was reported.

A Concord Police Department report said the student was found on school property carrying a knife, which was seized by the principal, the Independent Tribune reported.

Details about the knife and why the student brought it to school were not released.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos