Middle School student, age 13, caught with knife on campus

A 13-year-old student is being referred to Juvenile Services in Cabarrus County after police say he brought a knife to school, reports the Independent Tribune of Cabarrus County.
It happened Monday at C.C. Griffin Middle School, it was reported.
A Concord Police Department report said the student was found on school property carrying a knife, which was seized by the principal, the Independent Tribune reported.
Details about the knife and why the student brought it to school were not released.
