Local

March 23, 2017 7:49 AM

Traffic problems on Park Road at Sharon Road West due to school bus wreck

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a wreck involving a school bus on Park Road at Sharon Road West.

Firetrucks are on the scene, but Observer news partner WBTV is saying there are no injuries among students on the bus. However, media were reporting there may have been injuries among other vehicles involved.

Traffic in the area is blocked. The wreck happened around 7:23 a.m., shutting down all lanes in the area. Lanes started reopening just before 8 a.m., but traffic was still backed up.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos