Traffic problems on Park Road at Sharon Road West due to school bus wreck

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a wreck involving a school bus on Park Road at Sharon Road West.
Firetrucks are on the scene, but Observer news partner WBTV is saying there are no injuries among students on the bus. However, media were reporting there may have been injuries among other vehicles involved.
Traffic in the area is blocked. The wreck happened around 7:23 a.m., shutting down all lanes in the area. Lanes started reopening just before 8 a.m., but traffic was still backed up.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving school bus on Park Road at Sharon Road. @CharMeckSchools says no injuries reported. (Photo: CharMeck) pic.twitter.com/sL26mE3oZi— WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 23, 2017
