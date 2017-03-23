Icy spectacle captured as mini-avalanche falls near Chimney Rock

Yes, the first days of spring in the Carolinas have been fitful – 80 degree days, thunderstorms, hailstorms.
And that’s just the Charlotte area. Up in the highlands, ice still clings to a few peaks, though its grasp is weakening.
Most weather-related events will find you if you stand still, but sometimes a bit of luck is needed to be in just the right place at the right time – like when a rock warms up just enough to shed its burden of winter ice.
Susie Leighty, who studies at Blue Ridge Community College, had just that combination of luck Friday when she captured on video a small avalanche at Hickory Nut Gap Waterfall at Chimney Rock. In a one-two-and-then-three lurch, the buildup of ice gave way.
So is winter weather really gone? Around here, you’re never sure until July.
Mark Washburn: 704-358-5007, @WashburnChObs
Comments