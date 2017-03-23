Linville Gorge wildfire covers 4 square miles but firefighters are gaining control

The wildfire in the southern Linville Gorge wilderness now covers more than four square miles but is 50 percent controlled, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.
The fire, called the White Creek wildfire, is burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in Pisgah National Forest.
Firefighters on Wednesday burned excess fuel that could feed the fire, which now covers 2,750 acres, to save privately owned structures. The fire has stayed within the containment lines that have been cleared around it.
Hoped-for rain failed to materialize with measurable amounts Tuesday night. Lightning from passing storms instead ignited several small fires that firefighters snuffed out.
Lightning probably sparked the White Creek fire, as the Linville Gorge blaze is called. A lightning strike was reported near the area on March 1. The wildfire was reported March 16, apparently after fire from the strike smoldered for several days.
Forest Service lands that are closed to the public are east of SR 1238 (Old N.C. 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway), south of Conley Cove Trail, south of Table Rock Picnic Area, west of Back Irish Creek Forest Service Road #118 (Blue Gravel Road) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99, north of N.C. 126.
Trails closed: Shortoff; Rock Jock; Pinch-In; Linville Gorge south of Conley Cove Trail; Mountains to Sea from SR 1238 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic Area.
