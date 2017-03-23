Charlotte driver involved in March 16 crash now faces death by vehicle charge

The death of a 71-year-old woman involved in a March 16 car crash in north Charlotte has prompted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to file a death-by-vehicle charge against another motorist.
Police identified the victim who died as Geraldine Brown.
Brown was critically injured in an accident at 4:02 p.m. March 16 on E. WT Harris Boulevard, between Wachovia Drive and IBM Drive, police said.
On arrival, officers said they found Brown’s 1990 Mazda had been struck in the rear by a 2007 Toyota Camry. MEDIC responded and transported the driver of the Mazda to Carolina’s Medical Center with serious injuries. She died March 17.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Toyota failed to reduced speed and struck the Mazda in the rear, police said. On March 23, the driver of the Toyota, Taylor Dechelle Adams, was served a Criminal Summons for misdemeanor death by vehicle at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments