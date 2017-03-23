Uncle of Charlotte teen found shot dead behind school: “Somebody knows something”

For Tyshaud Brown, sports were a lifelong passion.
“If you see (him) and he’s not trying to work on something or do something, he’s got some sort of sports thing in his hand, whether it’s a basketball or a football,” said Derell Moore, Brown’s uncle.
On Thursday, Moore and family were looking for answers into the death of Brown, his 18-year-old nephew, who was found dead from a gunshot wound behind a west Charlotte elementary school Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Allenbrook Elementary in the 1400 block of Allenbrook Drive around 1:30 Wednesday, where Brown’s body was discovered lying near a baseball field. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he left home on his bike early Tuesday night and didn’t return. His mother reported his disappearance to police around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. One of his last known interactions was a video posted to his Instagram account near the school, WSOC reported.
Brown was a student at West Mecklenburg High School and lived with his mother and two siblings. His body was discovered a few miles from home. A CMS official said that Brown had played football at the school, but was not on the team last fall.
Aside from his interest in sports, Moore said his nephew was just a fun-loving kid.
“He’s just the type of kid that everybody wanted to be around,” Moore said. “The type of kid that’d give his last, help you out anyway he can. Just a life gone too short for no reason.”
Moore said he’s convinced there are people who know the details of what happened to Brown, and urged them to come forward.
“He’s not going to be forgotten. This is not going to be another story that gets swept under the bush, I guarantee you that,” Moore said.
Brown’s body was discovered a few hours before Allenbrook dismissed students for the day, and the school was under lockdown while police conducted their investigation. The homicide wasn’t related to any students or staff, police said.
Brown’s death was the 20th homicide of the year in Charlotte, an uptick from this time last year. He was also the second of two homicide victims in the city within a 24 hour period. On average, Charlotte has about 61 homicides each year.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments