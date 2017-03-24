Charlotte police investigating this week’s third homicide, and 21st for the year

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive early Friday morning. It’s the third this week the 21st for the year.
The name of the victim, a man, has not yet been released Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.
A call for police came at 2:24 a.m. to an apartment community south of Interstate 85 near West Sugar Creek Road.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
