‘Unsettled weather’ prediction says we won’t get to play outside Sunday afternoon

Charlotte is expecting a cloudy, wet weekend, with a 30 percent chance of showers late Saturday and a line of thunderstorms promised for Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says most of the action will happen after 1 p.m. Sunday. Chance of rain then is 60 percent. The worst of it will happen after 5 p.m., when a line of thunderstorms moves through Mecklenburg County.
Showers will start Saturday night, after 2 a.m.
The low will be in the upper 50s both days, and the highs in the lower 70s.
Weather forecasters are blaming the unsettled weather on a low pressure system emerging from the Great Plains, bringing moisture to the southeast Saturday through Sunday.
