Sites in Gastonia, Charlotte tagged with racist, sexist graffiti in recent days

Two upscale neighborhoods in Gastonia woke up Friday morning to find racist symbols and words spray painted in the area, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Similar racist graffiti was also reported in recent days at McAlpine Greenway in Charlotte.
The Gastonia incident happened in the Colony Woods neighborhood off Hoffman Road and the Su-San Farms neighborhood near Kendrick Road, reported the Gazette.
Efforts were underway Friday morning in Gastonia to remove the markings, which included “KKK” and a swastika, it was reported. The graffiti appeared on neighborhood signs and a brick wall.
“I was shocked," said Colony Woods resident Glenda Laboy told the Gazette. “It's a shame. It's a good neighborhood here, a peaceful neighborhood.”
Similar “racial hate speech graffiti” was reported to the Observer several days ago, found under the bridge at the McAlpine Greenway. This was near the Sardis Road entrance, said a runner who frequents the area.
McAlpine Greenway officials said Friday that they began removing the graffiti Thursday night, and were expected to finish sometime Friday.
