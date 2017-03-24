Watch two very happy dogs slurp their McDonald’s ice cream

The big one is Brutus and the runt is Wimpy, and they could well be the best customers McDonald’s has in the small Gaston County town of Belmont.
It’s where you’ll find them most mornings, sitting in the front seat of a pickup, windows down, taking in the sights and smells.
The brother and sister don’t have to order anything, because customers wander by the window every few minutes, handing them stuff at no charge. A burger one minute, a few fries the next, and then a little something to drink.
Their ride, George Bray of Belmont, stays inside, sitting at a table full of men who are talking about the things men in small towns always talk about.
Bray says he found the two pit bulls abandoned five years ago in a rural area of Gaston County, took pity and brought them home.
Now, he and the dogs are something of a gang, but Brutus and Wimpy don’t get to come in the restaurant with him.
Why bother when half the town is giving them curb service?
