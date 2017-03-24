Billy Graham chaplains lend support in London after terrorist attack

Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London to support people after Wednesday’s terrorist attack that killed four and injured 50 outside Parliament.
“A traumatic incident like this causes a lack of trust and confidence to feel safe, regardless of where you are,” Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, said in a statement Friday. “It certainly disrupts your life and your sense of safety.”
The team’s experience in responding to terrorist attacks “is that you have the grief of loss, but you have on top of the grief a layer of fear that can be, in some cases, paralyzing,” Munday said.
A team of UK-based chaplains are in London “to bring comfort and to support the emotional and spiritual needs of those directly and indirectly affected by the attack,” the team’s statement said. More chaplains will arrive as needed.
Franklin Graham, president of the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, appealed for prayer on his Facebook page.
“The British people are stronger than steel when things like this happen,” Graham said. “Let’s pray, not only for the injured and those who have lost loved ones, but also that God will give Prime Minister Theresa May and those in authority wisdom as to how to deal with these terrorist attacks.”
The effort in London marks the team's sixth terror-related deployment in Europe since the deadly Paris attack in November 2015. In 2016, the group prayed with and comforted mourners in Brussels, Belgium; Nice, France; Munich, Germany; and Berlin, Germany.
