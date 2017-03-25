Police: York County man who mooned girlfriend after assault arrested

A York County man who allegedly mooned his girlfriend after assaulting her and breaking a door with a baseball bat before fleeing last month has been arrested.
James Allen Broome, 39, allegedly stood at a door with “His pants pulled down,” and “his bare buttocks” at the screen door, a police report said of the Feb. 1 incident in rural Catawba in York County.
Broome is charged with indecent exposure, domestic violence, assault and battery, and malicious damage to property and is jailed under a $7,712.50 bond, jail and police records show.
Broome had fled the house and although he was tracked by K-9 and officers was not arrested until this week when he turned himself in, reports show.
Broome’s girlfriend and her mother alleged Broome threw the girlfriend to the ground and destroyed a door after attacking both of them, the police report states.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments