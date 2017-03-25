York County deputy saves man before jump off Interstate 77 bridge in South Carolina

A York County deputy saved a man from attempting to end his life this week by talking the man off a bridge over busy Interstate 77.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the quick action of Deputy Mark Scoggin, with just two years on the job, used his training to possibly save a man’s life at one of York County’s busiest stretches of highway.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Scoggin was dispatched to a call south of Rock Hill identified as a “suicide attempt” on the Long Meadow Road bridge over the interstate. Scoggin saw the man and the man’s mother on the bridge - the mother was “holding tightly” onto the man, Scoggin said.
Scoggin, who became a deputy in February 2015, immediately went out onto the bridge and talked to the man. The man told Scoggin “he just couldn’t take any more,” and “wanted to jump off the bridge.”
The bridge is at least 40 feet over the highway.
Scoggin talked more to the man, and then was able to detain him and get him off the bridge. Scoggin then took the man to Piedmont Medical Center for medical attention.
Tolson said law enforcement is more often being called on to help mentally stressed people, and the sheriff’s office trains its deputies to handle these kind of life and death situations.
“Deputy Scoggin did exactly as trained in de-escalating a very dangerous and volatile situation,” Tolson said. “His calm actions, that quite possibly saved a life, are to be commended.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments