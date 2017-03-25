Dog poop feud among Rock Hill neighbors escalates to mysteriously delivered bag of...

Ever had your fill, so to speak, of neighbors using your lawn as one big dog restroom?
Well, one Rock Hill woman says she was victimized in what may be an escalating dog poop war in that town’s Ridge Pointe neighborhood, reports the Rock Hill Herald.
The victim told police someone left a mysterious bag on her porch Thursday – hanging from her doorknob, no less – and it turned out to be full of...well, you can guess.
She told Rock Hill Police there was a note inside her no-so-special delivery that said: “This is the last time ...” She believes it was someone’s anger over dog waste left in a yard, it was reported.
However, the recipient says she’s innocent and always cleans up any poop her pup produces, the Herald said.
It was unclear if investigators found any finger prints...or what became of the evidence.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
