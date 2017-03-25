Police investigating death in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Crestmere Street in northwest Charlotte.
No further details were available by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Please check charlotteobserver.com for updates.
March 25, 2017 10:28 AM
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Crestmere Street in northwest Charlotte.
No further details were available by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Please check charlotteobserver.com for updates.
Comments