Local

March 25, 2017 10:28 AM

Police investigating death in northwest Charlotte

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death in the 900 block of Crestmere Street in northwest Charlotte.

No further details were available by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check charlotteobserver.com for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos