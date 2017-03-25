Construction worker struck by car in uptown early Saturday

A construction worker was struck by a car while directing traffic in uptown early Saturday in the 600 block of South Caldwell Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a crew was working on a building uptown around 2:15 a.m. when one of the workers went out to block traffic for a truck that was exiting. The worker was wearing a high-visibility vest and had a flashlight when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.
The worker suffered a broken leg and head abrasions but is expected to be okay.
Police said this was not a DWI case, but they're investigating what caused the driver to strike the worker.
