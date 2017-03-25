UNC Charlotte provost earns “Woman of the Year” honors

Joan Lorden, provost and vice chancellor for UNC Charlotte, is this year’s Charlotte Woman of the Year for her civic leadership and service.
Lorden joined the university in 2003, and has been celebrated in bringing community and industry-based initiatives to the university to enrich student learning. She has received national recognition for her efforts expand the university’s service learning for students, integrating community service into their educational experience.
“I can think of no other individual who has left such as indelible mark on our community,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said in his nomination of Lorden for the award, which debuted in 1955.
Lorden will be honored Monday at the Duke Mansion.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments