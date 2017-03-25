Candlelight service for Charlotte teen planned for Sunday

A candlelight memorial service is planned Sunday for a Charlotte teenager who was shot to death and found behind an elementary school this week.
At 7:45 p.m., family and friends will gather at 1221 Alleghany St. to honor the life of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown.
Brown’s body was discovered Wednesday near a baseball field at Allenbrook Elementary in west Charlotte, a few miles from his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said he left home on his bike early Tuesday night and didn’t return. His mother reported his disappearance to police Wednesday morning.
Brown was a student at West Mecklenburg High School and lived with his mother and two siblings. He was known to be a passionate sports fan, particularly in football, and rooted for the Carolina Panthers. Brown had also played football at West Meck.
The family has created a GoFundMe page seeking for assistance in Brown’s funeral expenses.
“He was a good child, and he touched many lives in such positive ways,” LaKendra Randall, the page’s creator, said. “Tyshaud had a bright future awaiting him, and everyone loved him.”
Comments