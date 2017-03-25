Local

March 25, 2017 5:26 PM

Candlelight service for Charlotte teen planned for Sunday

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

A candlelight memorial service is planned Sunday for a Charlotte teenager who was shot to death and found behind an elementary school this week.

At 7:45 p.m., family and friends will gather at 1221 Alleghany St. to honor the life of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown.

Brown’s body was discovered Wednesday near a baseball field at Allenbrook Elementary in west Charlotte, a few miles from his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said he left home on his bike early Tuesday night and didn’t return. His mother reported his disappearance to police Wednesday morning.

Brown was a student at West Mecklenburg High School and lived with his mother and two siblings. He was known to be a passionate sports fan, particularly in football, and rooted for the Carolina Panthers. Brown had also played football at West Meck.

The family has created a GoFundMe page seeking for assistance in Brown’s funeral expenses.

“He was a good child, and he touched many lives in such positive ways,” LaKendra Randall, the page’s creator, said. “Tyshaud had a bright future awaiting him, and everyone loved him.”

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos