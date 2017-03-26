Pedestrian killed on Billy Graham Parkway

A pedestrian crossing Billy Graham Parkway was struck and killed by a motor vehicle early Sunday.
WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported the inbound lanes of Billy Graham Parkway were closed from Scott Futrell Drive to Boyer Street as police investigated the incident, which happened just before 5 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the pedestrian was crossing west to east and not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the intersection near the 4500 block of Billy Graham Parkway. The man was wearing dark clothes, according to WBTV.
The driver, 28-year-old Rigoberto De La Rosa Nunez, was traveling south in the left lane of the parkway. He was not injured.
Police said speed and alcohol are not factors for the driver in the crash, which remains under investigation. Police are withholding the pedestrian's name pending notification of the family.
Witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD's crash investigation unit at 704-432-2169.
