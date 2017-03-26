Why did a Lake Norman restaurant ban kids?

An upscale Italian restaurant in the Lake Norman area has stirred strong reactions after it began banning young children.
Caruso’s in Mooresville, about 35 minutes from Charlotte, has banned kids 5 years old and younger, according to television station WCNC.
The owner cited misbehaving or crying children as enough of a disruption in the restaurant to warrant the ban.
The Internet had strong reactions – with some people on social media leaving reviews for the restaurant supporting the policy and expressing frustration over dining interrupted by small children and inattentive parents, while others said it was discriminatory.
The restaurant’s profile on Yelp says that it’s not suitable for children.
