Nothing beats puppy love

There was a big dose of adorable at the Shoppes at University Place on Sunday as Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue, a Cabarrus County-bsed nonprofit, held a puppy rescue event. People stopped to give a hug and get a lick from the Labrador mix pups up for adoption.
Kreitzer’s Critter Corral holds puppy rescue events weekly. It is at Concord Mills Mall every Saturday except the last Saturday of the month 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and at The Shoppes at University Place on the last Sunday of every month 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Its Puppy Rescue 5K and Fun Run/Walk event will be held Saturday April 1, at Frank Liske Park in Concord. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m and the 5K at 10 a.m.
