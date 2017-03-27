Lash Group expanding Fort Mill operations with second building, new parking deck

1:08 Brutus and Wimpy visit McDonalds Pause

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

0:28 UNC's Luke Maye hits game-winner to down Kentucky

3:02 Black Political Caucus voices its opposition to Senate Bill 306

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

1:23 UNC fans celebrate after Luke Maye's big shot to beat Kentucky

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy