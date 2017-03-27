Water main break gives Queens Road West a good scrubbing Monday

A water main break shut down one in bound lane of Queens Road West in Myers Park before rush hour Monday morning.
The break happened around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Queens Road West near East Boulevard. By 7:45 a.m., crews were able to turn off the water and begin work on the broken water main.
Water flooded curbs and at times filled two lanes of the street, sending motorists scrambling for a safe way to tread the water.
It could reportedly take up to six hours to repair the break, it was reported early Monday.
Traffic Advisory; 1525 Queens Rd West closed due to water main break; seek alternate route; DGist###— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 27, 2017
