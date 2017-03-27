Local

March 27, 2017 9:04 AM

Water main break gives Queens Road West a good scrubbing Monday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A water main break shut down one in bound lane of Queens Road West in Myers Park before rush hour Monday morning.

The break happened around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Queens Road West near East Boulevard. By 7:45 a.m., crews were able to turn off the water and begin work on the broken water main.

Water flooded curbs and at times filled two lanes of the street, sending motorists scrambling for a safe way to tread the water.

It could reportedly take up to six hours to repair the break, it was reported early Monday.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Water main break causes traffic issues Monday morning.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos