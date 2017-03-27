Local

Burke County man accused of attempting to meet minor at park for sex

A Burke County man faces child sex charges in an online undercover investigation.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Shaun Worley exchanged sexual messages online with who he thought was a minor. Worley reportedly went to meet the minor at Hildebran Community Park in Hildebran but was met by detectives.

Worley was arrested and charged with solicitation of child by computer to commit unlawful sex act and indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.

