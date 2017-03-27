Sex offender charged with sex crime, assaulting a woman Monday morning

A Rowan County man was jailed on Monday following an incident in which deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman.
Kenneth Russel Anthony, 40, is being held without bond, charged with assault on a female, first degree forcible sex offense, interfering with emergency communications, and communicating threats.
Anthony was arrested by Rowan Sheriff's deputies in the 100 block of Winterlocken Drive just after midnight.
Anthony is a registered sex offender, convicted of attempted second degree rape and second degree sex offense in 1999.
