Charlotte City Council set to decide fate of rezoning feud on Sharon Lane

The debate over rezoning a portion of Sharon Lane has raged for more than a year and Monday night city council members will make a decision on whether 24 luxury townhomes will find a home on the south Charlotte road.
Last week, two city council members were absent when a vote was taken on the matter. The 5-4 vote against rezoning the area didn't finalize the feud but prolonged it since council requires more than a simple majority.
Six votes, or a council majority, have to be cast to halt or give the project a green light.
That sets Monday night's meeting up for a possible decision on the divisive issue.
"We've been fighting tooth and nail," said Carolyn Hotham, who lives very close to the proposed town home development on Sharon Ln. "We've been trying really hard to make it clear to the city council that we don't want this."
Hotham is one of 1,318 signatures fighting the rezoning effort on Change.org. The proposed project calling for 24 Simonini Homes townhouses was reduced from 38 homes after developers heard "from the community that they are concerned about the UR-2 zoning creeping down Sharon Lane," according to their website.
The developers adjusted the plan and "conditional zoning request to a less intense zoning district" but nearby neighbors against rezoning told WBTV they don't want any part of the plan.
"It's more than just houses here," said Hotham. "It's insane to me that it's even a consideration."
But it's been a very real consideration by council members to make this plan a reality. The vote last week was close and the back-and-forth over the matter has divided council members and neighbors alike.
Emily Cooper lives next door to Hotham and is for the rezoning. Her parents live on a portion of the land where the developer would be constructing the town homes.
She says the better sidewalks and green space the developers are promising is one of the reasons she's interested in rezoning Sharon Lane.
However, Cooper believes the battle may be in its last days since neighbors got word one of the absent council members from last week's meeting may be voting down the rezoning effort.
Those against rezoning aren't completely sold that council has the votes to scrub the town home project. They'll be holding their breath tonight at the city council meeting.
