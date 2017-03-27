NC man on Sex Offender Registry accused of indecent liberties with kindergartener

A registered sex offender in Lincoln County was arrested March 25 on felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Wayne Curtis Cogdell, 37, of Stanley, is accused of inappropriately touching a young female who was in kindergarten at the time. The victim is related to the suspect in the case, officials said.
Warrants were issued charging Cogdell with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested at his residence without incident and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, officials said.
Cogdell is currently on the Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2002.
The began the investigation after receiving a report on March 3 of possible indecent liberties with a minor.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments