He made Park Road Shopping Center a neighborhood jewel. Then gave it away.

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in Pause

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law

0:34 Water main break on Queens Road West

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

1:50 Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes