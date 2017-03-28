Rock Hill pet poop feud gets weirder when burglar takes nothing, leaves pile of...

A tug-of-war over unwanted pet poop in Rock Hill took a stranger turn Saturday when another citizen reported a burglar took nothing but left behind a pile of dog or cat poop, according to the Rock Hill Herald.
This report comes just days after another Rock Hillian claimed someone left a bag of pet poop tied to her home’s door knob with a threatening note.
The Rock Hill Herald, which is closely watching the poop crime spree, says the latest incident involved a man on Sebring Drive who told police someone broke into his home and stole nothing. “Instead, the criminal left dog or cat poop in a child’s bedroom,” the Herald reported.
Insert cat burglar pun here.
Police documented the poop and started a criminal investigation for burglary, it was reported. The Herald says cops aren’t sure if it was in anyway related to the poop incident last Thursday, in which a woman found the poop in a bag tied to her door knob.
The two incidents were on opposite sides of town, the Herald reported.
In the first incident, which occurred in the Ridge Point area, the poop came with a threatening note that read: “This is the last time ...” The victim told police she believed it was from someone who mistakenly believed her pet left poop in their yard, the Herald reported. It was unclear if the note was a warning or a threat.
Police did not tell the Herald if there were suspects in either case. It was also unclear what happened to the evidence.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments