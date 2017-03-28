‘Substantial’ delays on part of LYNX Blue Line light rail route

Equipment on the track is causing “substantial delays” Tuesday morning for part of the LYNX Blue Line light rail.
At about 9:45 a.m., CATS said it is working to bring in buses to take people to and from station stops between inbound and outbound Interstate 485 and the Scaleybark station. The trains will run from Scaleybark to Seventh Street.
CATS said its workers were fixing a broken insulator Tuesday morning, a job that requires specialty equipment vehicles on the rails. One of the equipment vehicles became stuck on the tracks during the repair. CATS is still working to remove that vehicle from the tracks.
As of 8:30 a.m., the trains were operating on a single track between the New Bern and Archdale stations, the Charlotte Area Transit System said.
Later in the morning, CATS tweeted: “Still experiencing delays on LYNX Blue line due to objects on the track. Please expect substantial delays.”
CATS spokeswoman Hillary DeLong said there was no estimate yet for how long it will take to clear the track.
