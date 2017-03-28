High of 80 Wednesday will quickly give way to cooler, wetter weather

There were complaints Sunday, when predicted rain wasn’t as heavy as expected, and there were even more complaints over night Tuesday over the same thing.
The National Weather Service says we now have a 60 percent shot at rain Thursday night and an 80 percent chance on Friday.
Friday also brings a chance of thunderstorms, between 3-to 5 p.m.
High’s will range from near 80 Wednesday to 64 degrees Thursday.
Saturday is looking great, with a high of only 76, partly cloudy and no rain.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
