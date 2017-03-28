Body found in makeshift grave during search for missing Statesville man

A body was found in a makeshift grave in a wooded area in Statesville Monday afternoon during the search for a missing man.
Statesville police say when the body was found, officials were investigating the disappearance of Darwin "D.J. Turner."
Police say investigators were searching a wooded area behind the 1100 block of Mahogany Road just after 6 p.m. when "investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased person buried in a rudimentary grave site."
The site appeared to be recently made and was roped off as a possible crime scene, police say.
Tuesday morning, when daylight returned, the Statesville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation returned to the scene to investigate the site.
"At this early stage, it cannot be determined with any certainty that this is in fact the body of missing person Darwin Lewis Turner Jr.," Salisbury police say.
Turner was last seen about two weeks ago in the 1900 block of East Cloaninger Street.
March 28, 2017
