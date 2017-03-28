Rock Hill man almost trashes $125,000 lottery ticket

A Rock Hill man says on Tuesday he almost threw away a $125,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery release.
“I started shaking,” he said when he took a second look and realized his ticket’s value.
He bought the winning Queen of Green scratch-off at Local Market No. 6, 2650 W. Main St., Rock Hill, where he stopped for gas, the release states. He then hopped in his car to tell his girlfriend the good news.
“I’m buying us a house,” he said.
But first, he had to finishing pumping gas.
The store receives a $1,250 commission, the release said. Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Queen of Green game, at odds of 1 in 480,000, the lottery release said.
