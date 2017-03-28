Northwestern High student charged with having marijuana on campus, police say

A Northwestern High School student has been charged for having marijuana on campus, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Ty’dreqcuiz Dewese, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana, first offense, the report states.
At about 12:21 p.m. Monday, an officer was walking into the in-school suspension room when the officer smelled marijuana from where Dewese was seated, the report says.
The school’s assistant principal escorted Dewese to his office and Dewese gave the officer consent to search him, the report says.
The officer found 2.28 grams of marijuana in Dewese’s front pocket, the report states. Dewese was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.
