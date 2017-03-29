Murder charge dropped against third suspect in death of 90-year-old WWII vet

Gaston County's district attorney has dismissed a murder charge against one of the three men accused of killing a 90-year-old Dallas man and leaving his body under a bridge, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Willie Junior Frazier II, 36, is no longer facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Ray Ronald Jackson, the Gazette said.
Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell wouldn't elaborate on decision, other than to say he didn't have evidence against Frazier that he could use in court, reported the Gazette.
The dismissal doesn't mean charges can't be brought back against Frazier if more evidence presents itself, Bell told the Gazette.
Jackson, a World War II veteran, was killed earlier and his body left under a bridge on Landers Chapel Road. State Department of Transportation crews discovered the body on March 13.
Investigators have not said how long Jackson may have been underneath the bridge.
Brian Thad Carver, 42, of Gastonia, has been charged with murder in the case, along with his 22-year-old stepson, Joshua Scott Rick.
