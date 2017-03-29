Library of Congress says NWA, Wilson Picket songs are national treasures

1:57 Boating safety classes begin at Lake Norman Pause

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

1:08 Car enthusiasts in Lake Norman area

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”