It’s about to be easier to take Independence Blvd. from Sharon Amity Road

Weather permitting on Thursday, it’s going to be a lot easier for drivers to access Independence Boulevard from Sharon Amity Road.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said it should complete work on the new Sharon Amity Road interchange by mid-morning Thursday with the opening of a ramp to Independence Boulevard.
Drivers have been using Charleston Drive to get to and from Sharon Amity from Independence eastbound. In the new configuration, Charleston Drive won’t be used to access Independence Boulevard, also known as U.S. 74 East.
The work is part of a $101 million project to convert a 1.6-mile stretch of Independence Boulevard to an expressway without traffic lights from Albemarle Road to east of Wallace Lane.
That work, which begin in April 2013, should be finalized by late August, N.C. DOT spokeswoman Jen Thompson said.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments