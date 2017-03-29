Salisbury man fatally struck by Rowan County deputy’s patrol cruiser

A sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Salisbury, according the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
A release from the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said Deputy James Corriher was driving on Rowan Mill Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he felt his car collide with something. Corriher left his patrol car and discovered Jose Rodriguez, 31, lying off the roadway, deputies said. Corriher attempted to provide aid to Rodriguez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez was from Salisbury. Corriher has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for a year and seven months, officials said. He was returning from a firearms qualification training session when the collision occurred.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
