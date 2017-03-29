Salisbury man fatally struck by Rowan County deputy’s patrol cruiser

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center Pause

1:05 Demonstration dorm rooms burn for fire safety

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns