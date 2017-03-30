‘Disagreement’ leaves one man dying in the road, another charged with murder

The Mount Holly Police Department has charged a man with murder after he was found not far from the body of a man found lying in the road with a fatal chest wound.
Investigators say they were called about 8:17 p.m. Wednesday to Woodcliff Lane and arrived to find a man in the road, with a gun shot wound.
The suspected shooter, Josiah Russell Philpott, 34, was still at the scene when officers arrived, and reported he and the victim knew each other and were having a disagreement.
He was charged with second degree murder and was being held without bond Thursday morning at the Gaston County Jail.
The name of the victim is being held pending the notification of next of kin, police said early Thursday.
