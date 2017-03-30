‘Disagreement’ leaves one man dying in the road, another charged with murder

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center Pause

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:05 Demonstration dorm rooms burn for fire safety

1:02 Spring weather in Charlotte Monday

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever