At the scene | Tweets from the HB2 repeal vote

North Carolina lawmakers are meeting in Raleigh and could repeal House Bill 2 under a deal struck late Wednesday night by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders:
Like, Yo. You really haven't done anything. Things are still worse for our lgbt and minority friends than BEFORE #HB2. You've done nothing. pic.twitter.com/Vwii3aRonF— Ray S. McKinnon (@raymackformeck) March 30, 2017
Hey, @NCAA: North Carolina "compromise" bill doesn't repeal HB2. We're not ok with compromising human rights, and you shouldn't be either.— ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017
The NC Dems are supporting today's compromise. Claim "dark period of history" is over ... for politicians. For trans people, 4 more years. https://t.co/SuYBMqGbmy— Creative Loafing (@cl_charlotte) March 30, 2017
No questions from Senate Rules Committee members. #ncga #ncpol #hb2 Members of public will speak.— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 30, 2017
The scene in Senate Rules as they take 1st vote on #hb2 compromise. #ncga #ncpol #charobs pic.twitter.com/fq9xMCBWjO— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) March 30, 2017
Comments