Mother-daughter duo charged in undercover drug operation

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference Pause

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:23 NAACP leader discusses HB2

1:36 HB2 repeal possible after Charlotte vote

1:00 Microgrids