March 30, 2017 1:52 PM

Mother-daughter duo charged in undercover drug operation

By LaVendrick Smith

A mother and daughter were both caught in an undercover drug sting Monday in which they sold prescription narcotics, police said.

Albemarle Police arrested Annette Burleyson, 43, and her daughter Caroline Honbarrier, 22, on charges each attempted to sell prescription drugs to an undercover detective. Police said warrants were obtained for the duo, and each faces multiple drug charges that include trafficking opium.

The two were taken to Stanly County Jail, and have an April 10 court appearance.

