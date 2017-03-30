Dog missing 4 years turns up on Rowan County owner’s doorstep

When he opened his front door on Tuesday morning, Joel McDonald never expected to see Molly, his dog that went missing four years ago.
“I didn’t know for sure, but I thought it,” the Rowan County man told WBTV on Thursday. “And she just came and put her head in my lap and said, ‘Oh my.’ ”
McDonald took the dog to the Animal Care Center of Salisbury to check her for a microchip. He was convinced the dog was his long-lost friend, but wanted proof.
A worker at the animal hospital scanned the dog for a chip, found one and confirmed the dog was Molly by its number.
The happy family might never know where Molly was over the years, but, as Carolyn McDonald said, what really matters is, “She’s back now!”
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.
