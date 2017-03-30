Son lacks effort in Mandarin, says dad who called grades out at Charlotte Hornets game

A dad whose sign at a Charlotte Hornets game called out his son for bad grades told Inside Edition this week that his son lacked effort in Mandarin and other courses.
“Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, dad,” read the man’s sign at last Friday’s Hornets-Cleveland Cavaliers game. The sign included a crying emoji with the Cavaliers’ logo.
The dad has held up signs at NBA games across the country that encourage his son to better his grades.
“My signs were dedicated to an audience of one! Just my son,” the father told Inside Edition this week. “I wanted to give the attention to one person.”
The dad goes by Tommy and asked that his last name not be used, according to Inside Edition.
“Normally we will go to sporting events together,” Tommy told the national TV show. “Due to his lack of effort in Mandarin and a couple of other courses, he couldn't go. So, since he couldn't come I wanted it to be a message from the game.”
ESPN and USA Today picked up on the dad and his signs with his appearance in Charlotte. It’s unknown where he and his son live.
The dad told Inside Edition that his son got the message “loud and clear.”
