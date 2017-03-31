Woman escapes knife-wielding attacker on Johnston Road after her dog bites him

A woman is tells police she was attacked about 6 p.m. Thursday while walking near the entrance of McAlpine Greenway Park.
The victim, who was not identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, says it happened about 6 p.m. while she was talking her dog near the 11,800 block of Johnston Road, at the entrance to the the greenway.
A man approached her with a knife and threatened her, she told police.
“She was able to escape when her dog bit the suspect,” police said in a statement.
The woman was not seriously injured.
This suspect was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, bald, 30-35 years of age wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppersat 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
