County says all women, including immigrants, found in mishandled test result cases

Mecklenburg County officials say a call for help from the city’s Spanish language newspapers may have played a role in finding the last of the women caught up in a controversy involving Pap smear results that were mishandled by the health department.
County officials had sought help finding five women – some believed to be Latina immigrants – who did not get results from the batch of Pap smears that were mishandled. The tests were done between May and December of 2016.
Nearly 200 women in all were involved in the controversy and all have been found, county officials said
Mecklenburg County’s health director has apologized for the error that led to the agency’s failure to notify about 200 women of abnormal results of their Pap smears.
An internal investigation by the County Human Resources Department found that health department employees noticed the problem in early December, but never reported it through the appropriate channels. It was not until another employee realized in January of the error that something was done.
At least four staffers have left the county health department as a result of the mishandled test results.
