Man with 11 previous arrests now faces murder charge in shooting north of uptown

A man with 11 previous arrests in Mecklenburg County is now accused of murder in connection with a March 14 shooting near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road.
Johnquan Edward Rowell, 25, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. He was arrested Thursday without incident, police said. A woman, Kyerra Channing Michelle Guinn, 22, faces the same charges in the case. She was arrested March 16, police said.
Both are accused in the killing of Germany Joaquin Byers, 37, on March 14, officials said. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road, north of uptown Charlotte.
Police have not said what led them to arrest Rowell more than two weeks later.
Records show Rowell has been arrested 11 previous times in Mecklenburg County (including once under an alias), for crimes ranging from robbery with a dangerous weapon to possession of marijuana to breaking and entering. Several of the arrests were for parole violations. Records show he was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny, trespassing and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Guinn served 45 days in jail after she was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny in 2013, court records show. She has trials pending on 2016 charges of resisting a public officer and fleeing the scene of a wreck as a passenger.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.
