Alan Gross, held in a Cuban prison 5 years, will speak in Concord

Alan Gross, a USAid worker imprisoned in Cuba from 2010 to 2014 after he was accused by the Cuban government of espionage, will speak April 5 at the Cannon School in Concord.
Gross will give a talk and join a panel during the event which open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. Register here, or call 704-786-8171.
Gross was an economic development and community engagement consultant working to help Cubans set up Internet access when he was arrested and accused of trying to undermine Cuban government. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but served five after he was freed in a 2014 prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Cuba.
Cannon School leaders invited Gross to speak after a group of 15 students and two teachers spent a week in Cuba in January. School leaders say they returned home wanting to better understand how the change in U.S. policy toward Cuba will play out on the island and hear the perspective of someone who experienced the impact of the Castro regime. The panel April 5 will include Gross, Cannon School K-12 director of studies and Cuban-American Fabio Hurtado and a teacher and student who traveled to Cuba in Janaury.
The Cannon School is at 5801 Poplar Tent Road in Concord.
