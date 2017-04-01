Annual festival celebrates Charlotte’s African-American community

The city’s vibrant African-American community, its heritage and accomplishments were celebrated Saturday at the fifth annual Charlotte African-American Festival.
The event was held at the Carole Hoefener Center on East Seventh Street.
The festival includes musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers, drummers, a pageant, speakers, vendors, and special awards. Attractions include a journey through the Underground Railroad with a Harriet Tubman impersonator and the Black History Walk of Fame, which features impersonations of famous African Americans.
Proceeds raised by the festival will provide academic and technology opportunities for Charlotte youth.
