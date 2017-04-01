Annual festival celebrates Charlotte’s African-American community

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama Pause

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

0:55 Madness for reading on parade

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference