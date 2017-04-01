Autopsy results released for teen son of Kannapolis police officer

1:14 Immigrant Power of Attorney clinic Pause

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

1:50 Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever