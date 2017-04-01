Autopsy results released for teen son of Kannapolis police officer

An autopsy was recently completed in the death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier, who was shot in Charlotte in early January.
Anthony, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was shot in a driveway on Jan. 2 when he was visiting family in northeast Charlotte. He died the next day. The autopsy showed Anthony sustained a gunshot wound to his head, and the wound caused injuries to his skull and brain.
The autopsy also noted that “permission for organ donation was received and subsequently completed.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police recently upped the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Two men in their teens to early 20s are suspected of being involved.
Police haven’t provided any recent updates related to the case.
Comments